Hubbard's Council Chambers was filled with firefighters at Monday's Council meeting. They were there to discuss the Firefighter Explorer Program aimed at getting kids 14-18 interested in volunteering or pursuing firefighting. The Council approved the program, which already has six kids signed up.
The Hubbard City Council made a move aimed at securing the Hubbard Fire Department’s future at Monday’s meeting when they approved the Firefighter Exploring Program. It was the first action taken on a full agenda that also included updates on the sewer construction and rehabilitation and water main extension projects.
The Firefighter Exploring Program, implemented by the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) Mid-Iowa Council, is geared towards boys and girls age 14-18, but they can stay until 21. Hubbard firefighter Mitch Paxton was on hand to discuss the program and the Hubbard Fire Department’s goals with it.
