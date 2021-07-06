A vacant house was reported to be on fire at about 1:45 p.m. Monday afternoon.
The property, located north of Iowa Falls-Alden High School on County Highway S41 was fully engulfed when the Iowa Falls Fire Department arrived on the scene. The property was gated off and surrounded by overgrown brush and trees.
