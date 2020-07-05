Local firefighters and an investigator from the Iowa State Fire Marshal's office were in the Iowa Falls Theisen's parking lot Sunday to try to determine the cause of a Fourth of July fire that destroyed the TNT Fireworks sales tent.
A fire in a fireworks sales tent in an Iowa Falls parking lot ignited hundreds of fireworks on the night of July 4, summoning emergency crews and leading to an investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
The Iowa Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the TNT Fireworks tent in the Theisen’s parking lot at the corner of Highway 65 and Ellsworth Avenue on the south side of Iowa Falls at around 11 p.m. Saturday.
