The Fourth of July is right around the corner and that often means fireworks are flying through the air on most nights. The Iowa Legislature made consumer fireworks legal in 2017, but that doesn’t mean all Hardin County residents should grab their wicks and start firing away.
Multiple municipalities have enacted firework ordinances that either limit or outlaw the use of fireworks inside city limits. Those who reside outside city limits are governed by state law, meaning consumer grade fireworks may be used from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. through July 8. The exceptions are on the Fourth of July and the Saturday and Sunday before the Fourth of July fireworks may be used until 11 p.m.
