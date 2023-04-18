The red tile that extends from the Alden Elementary gymnasium entrance through the old senior hall and to the preschool door will be replaced this summer. The Alden School Board approved the $33,000-plus work that will result in the tile being replaced by carpet. Alden Superintendent Tony Neumann told the board the project would be finished by the start of the 2023-24 school year.
The Alden School Board approved a major summer project, which will result in a new look for the flooring in one area of the building.
At Monday's meeting, the board approved the removal of the red tile that extends from the gymnasium entrance all the way down the old senior hall toward the pre-school entrance. The tile will be replaced by carpeting on a recommendation from Head Custodian Jeff Fiscus, who indicated the old tile was becoming difficult to clean.
