First United Methodist Community Meal volunteers (from left) Connie Dougan, Jane Schultz and Roger and Barb Wohlert prepare hot dogs and chili for a chili dog meal on Wednesday, May 19. The organization was recently granted CARES Act funds.
It's 4:30 p.m. on a Wednesday in the basement of First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls. Meal Coordinator Lyn Evans and her volunteer minions churn out 350 boxed meals with assembly line-like efficiency, today's fare - chili dogs.
Evans and volunteers have been serving up free will donation meals since September and things this year were made a little easier thanks to new money provided by the CARES Act through the Food Bank of Iowa last month. First United Methodist Community Meals and The Ruth Project - each of which provides free meals or food - were granted almost $33,000 to help with costs during the pandemic.
