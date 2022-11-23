On Monday, Nov. 21, a Webster City man, and a former resident of Alden, was sentenced after being found guilty in an August jury trial for two counts: one second-degree sexual abuse (Class B felony)and one third-degree sexual abuse (Class C felony). The 66-year-old Dean Edward Hilpipre received his sentencing in the Monday hearing by District Court Judge Amy Moore for up to 25 years for his conviction on the second-degree sexual abuse of a child.
Moore also sentenced Hilpipre to prison time at a maximum of 10 years for the third-degree sexual abuse assault of the same victim.
