After the Williams Methodist Church closed in 2020, one local family decided to turn it into something new: a center for the community. The church will be used for community gatherings such as teas, weddings, reunions and more.
Last year, the Williams Methodist Church closed its doors. One year later, one local family is bringing the church back as a community center and kicking it off with a family tea party.
Karen Johnson’s brother, Carroll Hoelscher, bought the church last year after it closed. The family had been attending for nearly 100 years and had even helped to build it after the original church burned down in 1925.
