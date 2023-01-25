On Jan. 18, 2023, 26-year-old Hampton native Ismael Rodriguez Torres was arrested and taken to the Hardin County Jail (as a Franklin County holdover) after charges were filed for sexual exploitation by a school employee.
The criminal complaint for sexual exploitation, a Class D felony in Iowa, stated that Hampton Police were originally alerted on Dec. 21, 2022, to potential meetups between Rodriguez Torres and a female juvenile student that had been on the Hampton-Dumont High School girls' soccer team — the same team the man had been head coaching in 2022. In addition to the head coach role, Rodriguez Torres had also been a paraeducator at Hampton-Dumont High.
