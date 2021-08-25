A former Iowa Falls man who pleaded guilty to a drug charge earlier this month has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.
According to court records, 50-year-old Burt Shane Broten pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and driving while barred on in Hardin County District Court on Aug. 3. All 10 years are due to the drug conviction. No jail time was attributed to the driving conviction. Possession of marijuana and failure to affix a drug stamp charges were dropped completely as part of the plea agreement.
