A former Iowa Falls man who pleaded guilty to theft charges in Black Hawk County last month has entered a guilty plea to drug charges in Hardin County.
According to court records 50-year-old Burt Shane Broten is pleading guilty to counts of manufacture or deliver methamphetamine (amended to a class C felony) and operating a vehicle while barred - habitual offender. Failure to affix a drug stamp and possession of marijuana charges are presumed to be dropped. The official plea hearing is set for Aug. 30 in Hardin County District Court.
