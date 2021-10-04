Four people were injured in a crash just after noon on Sunday south of Iowa Falls.
According to an Iowa State Patrol report, a southbound 2003 Buick Regal driven by 16-year-old Mykiah Ayers of Eldora, left the roadway for unknown reasons and overcorrected and crashed into a northbound 2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by 16-year-old Abidah Ardelia - also of Eldora.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.