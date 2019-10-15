Iowa Falls firefighters exit Kwik Star after a final sweep of the building Tuesday morning. A total of 14 employees were taking to the ER at Hansen Family Hospital since Sunday night complaining of light-headedness and other symtoms. The cause is still unknown.
A total of 14 Iowa Falls Kwik Star employees with similar symptoms have been taken to the Emergency Room at Hansen Family Hospital since Sunday evening.
Iowa Falls Fire Chief Scott Eisentrager said the cause of the employees feeling dizzy, light headed and sick to their stomachs is still unknown as of 10 a.m. Tuesday. He said no one's life was in danger and the symptoms dissipated fairly quickly once the employees were taken to the hospital. Eisentrager said employees did report an unidentified smell in the store.
