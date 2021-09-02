I Am They headlined the 10th free Christian Concert in Estes Park Wednesday night. They played the last concert, held in 2019, before Covid forced a halt to the local show. Opening act Anne Wilson brought the current number one contemporary Christian song "My Jesus" with her as the opening act.
The Iowa Falls Ministerial Association, with the help of local sponsors and freewill donations during the show, has been hosting a free Christian concert for 10 years. Wednesday’s edition would have been the 11th, but Covid canceled last year’s show. That year absence seemed to rejuvenate both the two acts as well as a crowd that filled Estes Park.
