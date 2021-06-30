Rachel Zierke joined her grandfather Arlen "Doc" Zierke and former Hubbard Mayor Norm Kulow on a three-month, 1,700 mile trip via sailboat. The trip started on the Minnesota/Wisconsin border last September and the group reached Mobile, Ala. in December.
You can get to know a bit about the stranger sitting next to you on a 1,700-mile flight. Your friend can annoy the bejesus out of you traveling together that far in a car. But just see how well a grandfather can bond with his granddaughter cooped up for 1,700 miles on a 31-foot sailboat.
That’s exactly what Hubbard’s Arlen “Doc” Zierke and his granddaughter Rachel Zierke did over the course of three months last fall. Zierke’s friend, high school classmate and former Hubbard Mayor Norm Kulow tagged along for much of the journey. The trio set out from Lake Pepin on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border in September and after some starts and stops arrived in Mobile Bay, Ala. in December.
