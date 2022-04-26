A Garwin man was arrested on Monday after allegedly leaving the scene of a car-versus-train accident on April 9 in Iowa Falls.
According to court records 18-year-old Keaton Anthony Zielstorf was driving a 2012 Nissan Altima at about 1:30 a.m. with a passenger on South River Street when the vehicle collided into a train car. He has been charged with knowingly leaving the scene of an accident resulting in serious injury, a class D felony.
