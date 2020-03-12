Iowa Falls-Alden High School will present the comedic play "I Hate Shakespeare" on Friday, March 13 and Sunday, March 15. In the scene pictured above, Hamlet (Quincey Lascheid, front) refuses to listen to the "ghost" of King Hamlet and Unhappy Person (Alexis Vivier).
Iowa Falls-Alden High School will present the comedic play "I Hate Shakespeare" on Friday, March 13 and Sunday, March 15. In the scene pictured above, Laertes (Kendall Duit) challenges Hamlet (Quincey Lascheid) to a duel.
Iowa Falls-Alden High School will present the comedic play "I Hate Shakespeare" on Friday, March 13 and Sunday, March 15. In the scene pictured above, Modern Juliet (Olivia Steele) translates Shakespearean language into today's teen slang.
Not a fan of Shakespeare? Then you may be a fan of Iowa Falls-Alden High School's spring play, "I Hate Shakespeare," which will be presented Friday night and Sunday afternoon.
The show is billed as a "fast-paced introduction to Shakespeare - with a modern twist." That twist includes a heckling member of the "audience," the famed TV talk show host Jerry Springer, and even zombies.
