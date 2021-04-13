A Gifford man accused of failing to stop having sex with a woman even though she was having a seizure at the time has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.
According to court records, 32-year-old Phillip Joseph Bittner pleaded guilty to aggravated domestic assault late last week. Bittner was originally charged with third-degree sexual abuse last July, a class C felony that carries up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
