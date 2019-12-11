Fourth-graders at Rock Run Elementary School in Iowa Falls are invited to apply for jobs in the fourth grade store. Those jobs include customer service, display specialists, bankers, gift wrappers and advertisers. The store operates between Thanksgiving and Christmas every year and raises money to donate to the Leader Dog program.
Rock Run fourth grade teacher Susan Jones helps students run the business side of the fourth grade store. Profits from the store, which operates between Thanksgiving and Christmas, are donated to the Leader Dog program, which trains dogs for use by the blind.
What started as a tool for teaching kids about money and business has become something more — a tool that teaches them about generosity while raising money for a cause that’s close to their hearts and helps others.
Seventeen years ago, Rock Run Elementary teacher Susan Jones came up with the idea of starting a store that would be operated by her fourth-graders. The store sells merchandise — new and gently used toys, office supplies and other items — to students at a reasonable cost during the holidays.
