A New Providence man who was charged with multiple counts of animal neglect will serve no jail time after pleading guilty to multiple charges on Wednesday.
According to court documents, 27-year-old Travis William Jeske pleaded guilty to livestock neglect and three counts of failure to dispose of a dead animal, all misdemeanors. Jeske was sentence to 30 suspended jail days, two years of probation and $688.50 in fines and surcharges. A motion to dismiss a fourth count of failure to dispose of a dead animal was filed Thursday by Hardin County Assistant Attorney Christopher Klein.
