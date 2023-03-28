Daniel Shane Anthony, a 32-year-old Goldfield native, was arrested at around 3:37 p.m. on Friday, March 24, after the Hardin County Sheriff's office executed a warrant for third-degree burglary and second-degree theft (both Class D felonies).
According to the criminal complaint, around 5:09 a.m. on Jan. 31, Anthony had allegedly entered a garage attached to a 125th Street residence in Alden. Upon entering, the criminal filing reports that an accomplice found a key for a 2022 GMC within the garage. Anthony and company then started the vehicle and drove out of the building.
