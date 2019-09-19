The City of Iowa Falls is going back to the drawing board to find a location for a new well after the first two test sites fell short on the amount of water they could produce.
The City has been discussing the need for a new well for more than two years. Iowa Falls’ two water treatment plants pump about 2,000 gallons per minute from six active wells. While that’s enough to meet demand, there are times when the city comes up short. Adding a new well would increase the city’s capacity, improving fire protection and better meeting future development needs. And it would give the system redundancy, in case another well stops producing or is in need of repair.
