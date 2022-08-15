A Gowrie man is facing up to 7 years in prison after allegedly being found with a firearm and fleeing police custody on Thursday, Aug. 11.
According to court records, 20-year-old Lanndon Darryl Gast has been charged with control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender, a class D felony, fourth-degree theft and interference with official acts, both serious misdemeanors.
