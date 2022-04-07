Members of the RAGBRAI Iowa Falls Committee pose for a photo with the replacement sign in front of City Hall. The group made a donation from RAGBRAI funds to help pay for the sign. Pictured are (from left) Alison Campbell, Karla Damiano, Michelle Nederhoff, Tyler Duit and Jeff Burchfield.
A crew from Signs & Designs installed the new Daktronics electronic sign in front of City Hall in early February. The last sign was installed more than 15 years ago and its components had become obsolete.
Some passers-by may not have noticed, but the electronic sign in front of Iowa Falls City Hall recently got an update. No, it’s not the base of the sign — that’s been there since it was installed in 2006. The sign itself, which announces church meals, youth theater performances and community festivals, has been replaced.
The new sign — a product of Daktronics — was put in place in early February by a crew from Signs & Designs of Cedar Falls. The replacement was necessary because the former sign was so old, replacement parts were hard to come by.
