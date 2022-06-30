Alden City Clerk Lorrie Watts and Alden Mayor Jeff Fiscus stand inside the Alden Riverview Campground site with Hardin County Community Endowment Foundation signage. Due to a $1,000 grant from the HCCEF, a $25,000 Schiller Grant, and donations from Iowa Central Electric and Martin Marietta, the site has expanded from 18 to 23 spaces.
The benefits of having a location such as the Alden Riverview Campground is that it is the one parks and recreation program that covers its own expenses and makes money for the community.
During the spring, the city of Alden was awarded a Hardin County Community Endowment Foundation Grant in the amount of $1,000 to help cover some of the costs associated with the city's plans to expand the campground from 18 to 23 spaces.
