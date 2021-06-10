With the help of two grants, the Hubbard Public Library has been able to upgrade its internet servers and cover its meeting room and kitchen with a fresh coat of paint.
The first grant, from Hardin County Community Endowment Foundation, aims to improve the quality of life throughout the county by developing and enhancing public facilities. This grant provided the library with $1,515 to be used towards upgrading its servers.
