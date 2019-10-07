Pictured (from left) are James Stephenson, Green Belt Insurance Services Agency manager; Chris Weaver, owner of Green Belt Bank & Trust/Green Belt Insurance Services; Dale Finnegan, owner of Finnegan Insurance Agency; and Kirk Yung, president of Green Belt Bank & Trust
Finnegan Insurance will join Green Belt Insurance Services Inc., under an agreement announced Monday by the Iowa Falls-based Green Belt Bank and Trust.
Finnegan Insurance, owned by Dale Finnegan since 1977, is a multi-line independent insurance agency representing nine insurance companies and offering all lines of insurance. The company's two agent-customer service representatives, Deb Scadden and Janet Woodyard, who have more than 47 years of experience in the insurance business, will become employees of Green Belt Insurance.
