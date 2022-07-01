A Grinnell man was arrested on Thursday after allegedly breaking into two cars in Ackley and stealing loose change and cigarettes.
According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Bennett Peak has been charged with two counts of third-degree burglary and one count of driving while barred. All counts are aggravated misdemeanors punishable by up to two years in jail on each charge.
