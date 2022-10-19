Michelle Gritsch does more than keep the buffet line full, she also makes sure there’s food to prepare, napkins on the table, clean spaces to eat and bills to pay as co-owner of the Iowa Falls Pizza Ranch.
From being a teacher’s aide and a mom to running a daycare and buying into Pizza Ranch with her husband David, Michelle Gritsch has learned to work with people and keep things running smoothly. She said the last couple years have made being a boss hard, but customers and employees have made it better.
Michelle Gritsch shines as co-owner of the Iowa Falls Pizza Ranch. Her tell-tale smile is persistent as she greets guests at the front counter or delivers a customer’s favorite pizza. She said she can smile knowing she and husband David have each other’s backs.
Michelle Gritsch basically married into her experience with Pizza Ranch. Now as a part owner, the New Hampton native has no problem with that.
“We moved to Iowa Falls from New Hampton in January 2001 because my husband, Dave, accepted the position of general manager of the Iowa Falls Pizza Ranch,” Gritsch said. “While being the general manager at Pizza Ranch, my husband was able to buy 10 percent of the restaurant. Eventually, the previous owner offered to sell us the rest of the business. And, on June 1, 2011, we became the full owners and operators of the Iowa Falls Pizza Ranch.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.