Des Moines Black Lives Matter members were in Ackley, protesting a visit to the community by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. Those taking part said the protest was to push Reynolds into signing an executive order which would restore the voting rights of convicted felons.
A group of protesters from Des Moines Black Lives Matter staged a demonstration in front the Ackley business Family Traditions Meat Company during Gov. Kim Reynolds’ visit there on Tuesday. Indira Sheumaker and Kirk Johnson, both of Des Moines, made the trek to follow Reynolds, who held a press conference at Pine Lake Corn Processors in Steamboat Rock before visiting the Ackley business.
The group of 20 to 25 individuals stood at the entrance to the business, chanting and singing, with Sheumaker explaining the group was present to “hold Gov. Reynolds accountable” for an executive order that would restore voting rights to convicted felons. Currently, the Iowa Constitution states anyone convicted of a felony permanently loses their right to vote or hold public office. Iowa is the only state in the country that still strips felons of voting rights for life.
