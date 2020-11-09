A small group of citizens held a public rally - Every Vote Counts/Hold the Line - in front of the Hardin County Courthouse (Eldora) Saturday afternoon. Rally organizer Julie Duhn said the event was done to promote democracy.
When Julie Duhn decided to schedule a public rally in front of the Hardin County Courthouse on a Saturday afternoon, she had no idea the Presidential Election would be called by several national media outlets hours earlier.
A small group of 8-10 citizens gathered for a Count Every Vote/Hold the Line On Rights rally, holding up signs and waving to vehicles who traveled past the courthouse square.
