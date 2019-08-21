Joshua Stearns

Joshua Ray Stearns
Autumn Fritz

Autumn Nicole Fritz

A man and woman from Grundy Center were apprehended Tuesday after fleeing an allegedly stolen vehicle into a cornfield near Owasa.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Autumn Nicole Fritz and 37-year-old Joshua Ray Stearns have each been charged with second-degree theft and interference with official acts after Hardin County Sheriff's deputies found a stolen 2005 Ford F150 at 26789 Co. Hwy D35.

