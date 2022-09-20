Hubbard-Radcliffe, like many schools in Iowa, is having trouble filling certain staff positions. Moves by the H-R School Board on Monday fixed some of those issues.
Two para-educators positions in the elementary and two more in the middle school were filled. Finding a middle school vocal teacher has also been problematic, but that position was filled as well with a sharing agreement between H-R and E-NP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.