Families at South Hardin Middle School in Hubbard and the Hubbard-Radcliffe Elementary in Radcliffe will see some increased fees this coming school year, including breakfast and lunch, yearbook and activity passes. Other fees will remain the same.
The Hubbard-Radcliffe School Board approved all but a few of the fees for the 2023-24 school year during Monday’s meeting in Hubbard. While some of those fees increased, others remained the same as last year.
One of the increases was out of the Board’s hands - the district’s food program.
