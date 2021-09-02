The Hubbard-Radcliffe School Board met via Zoom Wednesday afternoon. Board members were met with personnel items including the resignation of two staff, and the hiring of two more. The main purpose of the special meeting, however, was to handle an urgent issue with the planned bus barn in Radcliffe.
Lisa Clifford, SHMS Paraeducator and Alysha Hue, HR Elementary Custodian have resigned. The Board the approved the contracts, pending background checks, for South Hardin Middle School custodian Scott Hansen and H-R Elementary custodian Brenda Lome.
