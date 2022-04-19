Hubbard-Radcliffe Superintendent Dr. Adam Zellmer discussed two grants that can be used for technology infrastructure at Monday's H-R School Board meeting in Radcliffe. The Board moved ahead with two projects using those grants.
The Hubbard-Radcliffe took action on spending two special funding sources Monday night. Superintendent Dr. Adam Zellmer said both were “use it or lose it” grants that will go towards the district’s network and new interactive classroom displays.
The first grant was through the federal E-Rate Program which is available for schools to obtain discounts and/or subsidies to purchase telecommunications, internet access, and internal connections. The H-R School District received $49,090 in E-Rate funding and will use it to improve connectivity at both the Hubbard and Radcliffe buildings.
