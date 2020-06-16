While the lifting of many coronavirus restrictions are being lightened, schools that have had to learn on the go to educate students are sometimes overeager in presenting a plan should classes be allowed to begin this fall. Shared superintendent Dr. Adam Zellmer doesn’t want Hubbard-Radcliffe or Eldora-New Providence to add to the sense of panic that many families are feeling in those other districts.
“Our administrative team has just been doing a ton of work, meeting mornings during the week and trying to go though these ‘Return to Learn’ contingencies,” Zellmer said. “It’s been really frustrating because it seems like the legislature and the Department of Ed are ping-ponging back off of each other.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.