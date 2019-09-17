In what has become an annual chore for most of the school districts in Iowa, the Hubbard-Radcliffe School Board addressed its own deficit in special education expenditures during Monday’s meeting in Hubbard. In essence, they agreed to request modified allowable growth and supplemental aid from the State to cover it.
“While school districts receive weighted funding to provide special education services, for more than 90-percent of school districts, the services required by Individual Education Plans (IEPs) for their students cost more than the funding received,” said superintendent Dr. Adam Zellmer. “Therefore, Iowa school finance law allows districts to recover special education deficits annually rather than have to make it up by reducing the funds and services provided for all other students in the General Fund.”
