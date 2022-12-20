The Hubbard-Radcliffe School Board reorganized Monday night. Sworn-in were vice-president Tracey Rieks, president Jacob Bolson and board secretary Deb England as superintendent Dr. Adam Zellmer reads the oath.
The Hubbard-Radcliffe School Board took action at Monday’s meeting in Hubbard to request over $150,000 in state funding for a specific purpose – handling at-risk students and dropout prevention.
This is the third year that approval of At-Risk/Dropout Prevention spending be done at the school board level through a resolution process. Superintendent Dr. Adam Zellmer presented the Board with the resolution which outlined how the H-R District will use the money for the 2023-24 school year.
