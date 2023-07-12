Hamilton eyes retirement and sale of TCC

Times Citizen Communications is in the process of changing hands. The new owners, Carie Goodknight and Josh Lovelace, plan to take the company into the next generation from current owner and President Mark Hamilton. Pictured from left are Jay Luther, TCC Vice President and Chief Technology Officer; Mark Hamilton, TCC Chief Executive Officer and President; Carie Goodknight, TCC Treasurer and Chief Operating Officer; and Josh Lovelace, TCC Secretary and Chief Marketing Officer.
Although former Iowa Falls resident Mark Hamilton may have only been a part of Times Citizen Communications for 40 years, his father’s legacy, as well as the legacies of others, has kept this small-town newspaper active since 1865.
In the beginning, the first Iowa Falls paper was called the Hardin Sentinel, then in 1883, it became the Iowa Falls Citizen. This was an era where the county boasted 12 newspapers and 25 “villages.” Ira Nichols took the reins as editor and publisher in 1895, until he sold the paper to a syndicate of four buyers in 1933. Thomas Purcell Jr. became managing editor of the Citizen after that sale, but a combination of poor business decisions and a poor economy dropped the paper’s circulation from 4,150 in 1928 to 2,250 in 1939.
(1) comment
Sad to hear of Mark’s retirement and the sale of the TimesCitizen, yet the paper will be in good hands.
Congratulations to all!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.