According to a recent Hampton Police Department criminal filing, 25-year-old Benjamin Harold Green of Hampton is being charged with three counts of second-degree sexual abuse (Class B felonies) for events ranging between September 2014 and February 2020.
Via the affidavit, that several-year span involved three different children, referred to as John Doe, Jane Doe 1, and Jane Doe 2.
