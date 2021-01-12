A Hampton man is facing more than 100 years in jail after being charged with multiple counts of vehicular homicide last week.
According to court records, 25-year-old Spencer William Bultman was arrested on a warrant Monday after he was charged with three counts of homicide by vehicle - operating under the influence; three counts of homicide by vehicle - reckless driving; and one count each of OWI - second offense, serious injury by vehicle and possession of marijuana. The charges were originally filed Friday, Jan. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.