A Hampton man accused of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court on Tuesday to the lesser charge of simple assault.
According to court records, 18-year-old Erick Delangel Martinez entered the guilty plea on Tuesday. The charges were filed after Martinez touched a female inappropriately at the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora on Jan. 29.
