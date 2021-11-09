Ventec Life Solutions produces this VOCSN, a device that provides five therapies: ventilator, oxygen concentrator, cough assist, suction unit and nebulizer. The State of Iowa purchased 500 Ventec ventilators last year at a cost of $10.3 million. Now, it is offering up the 491 unused devices to hospitals and advanced level EMS transport agencies.
A purchase of 500 ventilators by the State of Iowa in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic has turned into a windfall for some local health care providers - including two in Hardin County - as the Iowa Department of Public Health works to deplete its inventory, which went largely unused even during a surge in hospitalizations last fall.
Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls and Eldora EMS each received three new ventilators - free of charge - in recent weeks. The devices were manufactured by Ventec Life Systems and the entire order cost the state $10.3 million, an expense that Sarah Ekstrand, a spokesperson at the Iowa Department of Public Health, said was fully reimbursed by FEMA (the Federal Emergency Management Agency). The state’s order, which was reported last year by the Associated Press, was fulfilled over the course of the summer of 2020. Ekstrand said during the height of hospitalizations last fall, nine of the 500 ventilators were used by hospitals in response to specific requests. The other 491 remained in a central warehouse.
