The Hardin County Fair, like many other fairs and festivals, will look very different this year. The fair's governing board announced Wednesday evening that this year's event will be a "youth exhibitor fair" only, canceling entertainment and closing the fair's gates to all but 4-H and FFA members, their immediate families and approved volunteers.
The changes are being made to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While many shops, restaurants, government offices and other establishments have been allowed to open for business, health officials still warn that COVID-19 is circulating within Iowa and Hardin County, and the public should take precautions to protect themselves and others from the disease. That includes social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing a face mask.
