During a ceremony held at the Sac and Fox Overlook on Wednesday, July 20, Hardin County was recognized as a Bird Friendly Community by Bird Friendly Iowa. Attending the program were Hardin County Conservation members (L-R): Cam Grubic, Kit Paper, Chris Barber, Hardin County Conservation Director Wes Wiese, Bird Friendly Iowa Coordinator Annie Fangman and Hardin County Supervisor BJ Hoffman.
Hardin County was recognized as a Bird Friendly Community during a program held at the Sac and Fox Overlook on Wednesday, July 20.
Bird Friendly Iowa presented county employees with a Bird Friendly Community award at the recognition event. A live bird program was presented by Hardin County Conservation and refreshments were offered during the event.
