Hardin County Tire renovations begin

Hardin County Tire at 410 S. Oak St. is undergoing renovation, says owner Dennis Barrick. Demolition began Monday, June 26, and customers who were used to pulling up the front door will now have a new entrance.
“We have brought a temporary trailer office south of the old offices,” Barrick said. “We’ve got a ramp to get to main office and a customer waiting area.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.