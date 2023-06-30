Hardin County Tire renovations begin
Demolition started Monday, June 26 at Hardin County Tire, 410 S. Oak St., and will continue for the next four to six months. A new and expanded front office will be the end result.

 Joy Walker photo

Hardin County Tire at 410 S. Oak St. is undergoing renovation, says owner Dennis Barrick. Demolition began Monday, June 26, and customers who were used to pulling up the front door will now have a new entrance.

“We have brought a temporary trailer office south of the old offices,” Barrick said. “We’ve got a ramp to get to main office and a customer waiting area.”

