Hassebrock named new Eldora Police Chief

The Eldora City Council met in special session last Thursday and as a consent agenda item, named Nick Hassebrock as the new Eldora Police Chief.
Hassebrock replaces former Chief Anthony Schrad, who was placed on administrative leave Sept. 29, then submitted his resignation, which took effect on Oct. 30. City leaders never specified on why Schrad was placed on administrative leave, or why he resigned.
(1) comment
Why the secrecy surrounding Schrad? Perhaps Hoy and Johns were right all along about him. Current Eldora City Council members ran on their support of Schrad. The citizens of Eldora should be informed as to why Anthony Schrad was put on administrative leave. Hiding that information sends a message and not a good one.
