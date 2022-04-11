Andrea Brown, seen here with husband Paul, was awarded the Making A World Of Difference" Award at Thursday's HCCEF Community Grant Awards in Union. She was cited for her years of service to the HCCEF Board as well as her work to better New Providence and her trailblazing grain-for-grants efforts.
The Hardin County Community Endowment Foundation received 25 grant requests totaling $300,920 this year. After the Board reviewed those requests, a total of $112,875 was awarded to 18 Hardin County non-profit groups with 15 awarded in seven different communities and three county-wide organizations. Those awards were given in the areas of health, human services, public and society benefit, and arts and culture Thursday night at the South Hardin Are Rec Center in union.
A special award was presented to former HCCEF Board member Andrea Brown of New Providence. She was given the Making a World of Difference Award for her work in the county. She and husband Paul were also noted for being trailblazers in the HCCEF.
