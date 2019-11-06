A headstone found under concrete in a Green Belt Bank & Trust driveway on Tuesday is pictured. State and local officials determined the five to seven headstones found were used as fill at a previous construction site. All dated back to the late 1800s and early 1900s.
Headstones pulled from the dirt under a driveway at Green Belt Bank & Trust in Iowa Falls sit on the pavement Tuesday afternoon. Work was halted when workers from King Construction made the discovery. However, state officials determined that the headstones were only used as fill many years ago, and bones found with them were from an animal.
Workers removing concrete from an Iowa Falls bank driveway made an unexpected discovery Tuesday morning when they unearthed several headstones and segments of animal bones.
King Construction has been working on renovating the building at the southeast corner of Estes and Main streets, which is owned by Green Belt Bank & Trust. Bank Owner and Board Chairman Chris Weaver said the building will eventually house Green Belt Insurance Services. On Tuesday, while digging into concrete on the east side of the building, King Construction employees came upon the headstones – half a dozen in all – and bones.
